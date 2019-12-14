FM water tower
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Flower Mound was recently recognized as a “Fiber-Friendly City” by BroadbandNow, an online tool dedicated to comparing Internet service providers throughout the U.S.

Cities are recognized as fiber-friendly if 90 percent or more of residents have access to at least one fiber broadband provider (almost 1,700 cities were overall recognized). Flower Mound, with 93.37 percent fiber availability, is the 16th most connected city in Texas, ahead of Lewisville (43), Southlake (55), Coppell (58), and Argyle (234). Read more about Flower Mound’s results at broadbandnow.com/Texas/Flower-Mound.

