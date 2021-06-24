Twin Coves Park
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The Twin Coves Park boat ramp reopened Thursday.

The boat ramp has been closed since the beginning of June due to excessive rainfall and rising lake levels. The lake level is still higher than usual, so the kayak launch will remain closed at this time, and guests should exercise caution while using the boat ramp.

As a reminder, here is the status of park operations:

Cabins 1-16, RV sites 17-22, and all primitive sites are available to reserve. Sewer hookups are temporarily unavailable at the RV sites, which will only have water and electric utilities until further notice.

The kayak launch will remain closed until the lake level further recedes. 

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments