The Twin Coves Park boat ramp reopened Thursday.
The boat ramp has been closed since the beginning of June due to excessive rainfall and rising lake levels. The lake level is still higher than usual, so the kayak launch will remain closed at this time, and guests should exercise caution while using the boat ramp.
As a reminder, here is the status of park operations:
Cabins 1-16, RV sites 17-22, and all primitive sites are available to reserve. Sewer hookups are temporarily unavailable at the RV sites, which will only have water and electric utilities until further notice.
The kayak launch will remain closed until the lake level further recedes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.