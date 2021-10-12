A 19-year-old Flower Mound resident has been arrested on charges of criminal solicitation of capital murder.
Jazmyne Gavic was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with capital murder remuneration, according to Flower Mound Police Department records.
Capt. Shane Jennings with the Flower Mound Police Department said Gavic reportedly told a friend that she would like to try to hire somebody to kill the father of her child. Jennings said Gavic believed the father was going to try to get custody of the child. The father lives in Denton, Jennings said.
Gavic’s acquaintance told another friend, and they reached out to the police department, who began to investigate, Jennings said.
Jennings said Gavic was put in contact with an undercover detective who posed as someone who provided that kind of service. They met locally, and Gavic offered to pay the undercover officer $5,000 to kill the father, Jennings said.
Gavic’s bond amount has been set at $100,000 according to Denton County records.
