Flower Mound police officers responded to a fatality crash that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Glenwick Boulevard.
A 2008 red Lexus sedan was traveling north on Glenwick at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a tree, according to police. The driver, a 30-year-old Flower Mound resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are still determining the cause of the crash.
