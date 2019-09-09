Tim Runte, of Flower Mound, is joining more than 150 other advocates in Washington, D.C. on Monday and Tuesday to meet with their members of Congress to share their stories of the personal impact Parkinson’s disease (PD) has made on their lives and the lives of their loved ones.
Advocates will educate lawmakers on the need for federal funding for research toward a cure for Parkinson’s, and policy support for those living with the disease.
The Parkinson’s Policy Forum is co-hosted by the Parkinson’s Foundation and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The event is also supported by nine other Parkinson’s organizations across the country.
The 2019 Parkinson’s Policy Forum will feature a full day of training, followed by one day of advocacy, congressional outreach and education to Members of Congress on Capitol Hill.
Runte and other advocates will receive tools to develop and hone their skills for effective public policy advocacy as they prepare to meet with their senators and representatives.
Attendees will hear from leading experts in Parkinson’s research, public policy and advocacy from the Parkinson’s Foundation and The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Panelists also will highlight recent legislative action to cap high out-of-pocket drug costs and increase access to health care services, including the Mental Health Access Improvement Act of 2019.
Runte will meet with Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Michael Burges MD, Rep. Kay Granger and their staff to talk about the policy issues mentioned above.
“I am honored to join my fellow Parkinson’s community at the 2019 Parkinson’s Policy Forum to advocate on Capitol Hill for increased mental health access as well as helping navigate drug costs,” Runte said. “I contact my elected officials year-round at town halls and local meetings, as well as through email and phone calls, but the chance to join advocates like myself to share our Parkinson’s journey and show our nation’s leaders how they can use their votes to support Parkinson’s research and care is impactful.”
The Parkinson’s Policy Forum is an annual event for people with Parkinson’s and their families, care partners, and friends who are interested in public policy advocacy. Advocates from across the country convene in Washington, D.C. for educational sessions, and meet face-to-face with their members of Congress and their staff.
