Flower Mound residents may now provide feedback via email with the town’s 10 board or commission members regarding current or future agenda items.

The town’s boards and commissions make frequent recommendations to the Town Council and some have decision-making authority. However, this is a one-way communication due to Open Meeting regulations, the town said in a press release, and board and commission members are unable to reply.

Email addresses for each board are identified within the board specific page.

