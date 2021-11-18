Flower Mound residents might see some smoke Friday afternoon, but they shouldn’t be alarmed.
The Flower Mound Fire Department announced this week that it will be conducting a prescribed burn at around noon on Friday at The Flower Mound on 2450 Flower Mound Road. The time or date could change due to weather conditions, the department stated.
The burn, done in conjunction with The Mound Foundation, aims to remove an invasive plant species and to allow natural grasses and wildflowers to grow in the area.
The burn will likely be done in under an hour, the department said.
“The entire Mound will be burned, including the strip of grass and wildflowers between the sidewalk and Flower Mound Road,” the department stated.
That means a lane closure will occur on Flower Mound Road during the burn.
“During the prescribed burn, the Flower Mound Fire Department will have numerous firefighting apparatus and firefighters stationed throughout nearby neighborhoods out of an overabundance of caution,” the department stated.
While smoke is expected to be light during the burn, those with health concerns should stay indoors, the department said. Nearby residents can call the department’s non-emergency line, 972-539-0525, if they need assistance.
