The Flower Mound Town Council on Monday approved a construction agreement with Reliable Paving Inc. for the Garden Ridge Boulevard through lane project and the roundabout project for Peters Colony Road.

The contract for both projects is $1.2 million.

Tiffany Bruce, executive director of public works, said the projects were put together because a larger project is more favorable for lower bids than if they're bid for two separate projects.

For the Garden Ridge project, the southbound lanes will be reconfigured at FM 3040 and will provide a dedicated right-turn lane, two through lanes and a left-turn lane, Bruce said. There will also be pedestrian and landscape improvements.

“The lack of that second through lane on southbound Garden Ridge creates significant morning traffic congestion,” Bruce said. “So this project will help alleviate that.”

She said the Peters Colony project includes the installation of a roundabout at the Peters Colony, Quail Run Road and Auburn Drive intersections. It will also include a water main relocation and drainage improvements, as well as pedestrian and landscape improvements.

“The roundabout at Quail Run, Auburn and Peters Colony … right now that currently creates some dangerous turning movements,” Bruce said. “So the roundabout will help with the issues with stop and sight distances.”

