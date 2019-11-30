Join the town of Flower Mound in celebrating its 30th annual Christmas Parade from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7.
This year's theme will be "The Twelve Days of Christmas." The nighttime parade will feature lighted floats parading down Spinks Road to Gerault Park. At Gerault Park, there will be a tree lighting ceremony with choir performances, pictures with Santa Claus, kids' activities, local vendors, food trucks and more.
During the parade, the Flower Mound Summit Club will be accepting canned good donations along the parade route to benefit Christian Community Action.
Breakfast with Santa
Santa's little helpers and their families are invited to join Santa as he makes his yearly stop for a pancake breakfast at the Community Activity Center.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.
Those in attendance can enjoy making crafts and a wish list to read to Santa.
Pre-registration is required. Register at https://apm.activecommunities.com/flowermoundparksandrec/ and keyword search "Breakfast."
Citizens’ Academy returns
Flower Mound residents and business owners are invited to participate in the popular 2020 Citizens’ Academy. Attendees will gain a better understanding of the town’s government and the services provided, while town staff will gain valuable insight listening to academy participants’ priorities and feedback.
This program will be held approximately three times per month, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at different town facilities, beginning in January and concluding in April. Each week will feature presentations from different town staff representing various departments.
It is free to Flower Mound residents and business owners’ 18-years and older, and participation is first-come, first-served. Apply and find more information online at flower-mound.com/fmca.
Parks and recreation awarded
Flower Mound’s Parks and Rec Department won two prestigious awards at the recent Texas Recreation and Park Society North Region conference.
Flower Mound was recognized with the Lone Star Programming Award for its “FM Wild!” program as well as the “Committee’s Choice” award for the Chalk the Walk event. Both of these programs were new for 2019 and were a hit with residents, the town stated.
The Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRAPS) is a nonprofit educational and professional organization to advance the profession of parks, recreation and leisure services in Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.