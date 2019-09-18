FM Communication awards
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound Communications Department received three first-place national awards and one second for its video programming and annual report from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA) earlier this month.

Flower Mound tied San Antonio for the most first place awards received at the national conference.

The Savvy Awards, held in conjunction with 3CMA’s annual conference, recognize outstanding local government achievements in communications, public-sector marketing, and citizen-government relationships.

    Savvy Award for Video (Education/Training) – Call It, Log It, Track It, and Resolve It – 539.SERV

    Savvy Award for Video (One-Time Special Programming) – FMPD Lip Sync

    Savvy Award for Printed Publications - Annual Report: 2017 Annual Report

    Silver Circle Award for Video (Regularly Scheduled Programming) – Around Town

There were more than 700 entries in the 2019 3CMA Savvy Awards competition, from two countries and more than 200 cities/counties.

