The number of reported crimes in Flower Mound dropped for the third straight year in 2019, according to statistics released by the Flower Mound Police Department.
According to the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Offenses data, there were 675 total offenses reported for the year, which is down from 713 in 2018 and 746 in 2017.
“With the growth of the community, from residential to business to industrial, these are really good numbers,” said Capt. Shane Jennings of the Flower Mound Police Department.
There were no significant increases or decreases in any one offense category, though the number of reported offenses for robbery, sexual assault, theft-larceny and vehicle theft had slight decreases from 2018. Aggravated assaults and burglaries had slightly higher numbers.
“Numbers fluctuate each year,” Jennings said. “There’s no rhyme or reason other than crime trends change.”
As an example Jennings pointed to theft, where there were 555 cases in 2019, down from 590 in 2018 and up from 403 in 2015.
“These numbers are good compared to 2018 but not as good compared to 2015,” he said.
Still, Jennings said being proactive as a police department and educating the public on the Take, Lock and Hide initiative, as well as encouraging residents to call police if they see something suspicious, may have resulted in lower theft cases.
“All in all we’re pleased they are what they are and that they haven’t gone up more than they have,” Jennings said of the overall numbers. “We’re always looking to lower them as much as possible.”
