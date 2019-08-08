All City Management Services (ACMS), the vendor Flower Mound had used for crossing guard services, provided the town a 90-day contract termination, meaning the effective transition date has been set for midnight, Nov. 6.
This comes after the Town Council voted 3-2 Monday to terminate the contract with ACMS. Originally the council had set the termination date to be effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The Flower Mound Police Department will take over managing the crossing guard program at that time. To prepare for the shift, the department will hold a job fair and necessary orientation meetings. Dates and times have not been determined, but town officials said they will provide that information when it’s available.
For more information contact Capt. Shane Jennings at shane.jennings@flower-mound.com.
