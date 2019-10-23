Drug Take Back Day in Flower Mound
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Not sure what to do with your expired or unused medication? The Flower Mound Police Department is encouraging residents to round it up and bring it to the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at both Marcus High School (5707 Morriss Road) and Flower Mound High School (3411 Peters Colony Road).

Officers will be standing by in the parking lot of each school accepting medication for disposal, in an effort to bring national attention to the issue of prescription drug abuse, while helping residents safely remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from their homes.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments