Flower Mound monument

Sunday afternoon the Denton County Public Health Department notified town officials that the town of Flower Mound has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus/COVID-19.

This is one of six new cases confirmed across Denton County on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 30.

No further information was provided.

For additional questions, contact the Denton County Public Health Department, which has set-up a hotline at 940-349-2585 for community members seeking additional information. The call center is open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The best thing everyone can do is to stay home as much as possible, practice good hygiene rules, stay home if you are feeling sick, and avoid close contact with people are ill, the town said.For town-related COVID-19 information, visit flower-mound.com/covid19.

