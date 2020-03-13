Based upon the disaster declaration by Denton County officials today due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Flower Mound is following the declaration’s recommendation to cancel events or gatherings of 250 or more until March 22. Therefore, the town of Flower Mound is closing its Public Library, Community Activity Center, and Senior Center until March 22.
This is a proactive step by Denton County and Flower Mound officials due to the community spread of COVID-19 seen in other parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The closure could be extended beyond March 22, depending upon the situation of the virus.
The three facilities will close at the normal times tonight. Town employees at these facilities were notified via email about the closure. Anyone who has signed up for a class or event will receive a refund. The library book drop will remain open during this time.
Starting Tuesday, Seniors In Motion members will be able to pick-up their Metroport Meals on Wheels biweekly lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays after noon at the Senior Center. This procedure will be in place for all Tuesday and Thursday lunches until further notice. Seniors In Motion members who have already registered for lunches can cancel their lunches and receive a refund on their account. For more information about the biweekly lunches, please visit www.flower-mound.com/seniors.
For complete information regarding how the coronavirus affects town operations, visit flower-mound.com/covid19.
