Flower Mound is getting closer to creating a new park.
But this one will have a different feel and a different purpose.
During a work session last week Fred Walters of Mesa Design Group presented two options for Peters Colony Memorial Park, which will be located at the southeast intersection of Peters Colony Road and Old Settlers Road.
The Town Council approved the purchase of the 3.3 acres of land in 2017 and approved the name in 2018.
With the close proximity to the library and with it being nestled within a heavily treed parcel the thought all along had been to keep this a passive park.
Recently the idea was brought up to make it a place to memorialize residents, first responders and fallen military heroes.
“We really wanted to celebrate the identity of the town as a whole,” Walters said. “It’s meant to be a broader view that lets citizens bring their own thoughts and emotions to this place whether they be joyful emotions or emotions that aren’t so joyful.”
Walters presented two options.
In Option 1, trails from Old Settlers to the library would meander through the trees, which would provide a path for Flower Mound High School students to access the library.
The memorial area would include a celebration lawn that could hold up to 200 people, a memorial grove, a 3,000-square-foot pavilion and a surrounding non-continuous water wall.
“The white noise would mask a lot of that traffic,” Walters said. “And it would create a nice environment for various users of the park.”
Walters said there is an option for memorial or commemoration on the wall.
It would include a children's play area that takes on more of an interpretive theme and be integrated into the woods as opposed to platform play equipment. He said the trees would serve as a buffer between the children’s play area and the memorial area where someone may be reflecting.
Option 1 would include a tapestry, open architecture. Walters said representation of local wildlife is also a possibility.
Option 2 has more meandering pathways on the site. Walters said some take a direct approach to the memorial area while others provide ways to explore the trees.
“This intent of this program is to offer a variety of experiences for people who may use the park repetitively,” Walters said.
This option also includes a water feature that is more organic than the water wall with possible seating around it. Walters said it, too, would provide white noise to drown out nearby traffic.
The pavilion in Option 2 incorporates cutout shapes on the roof to provide shadow patterns on the ground.
Both options include a play area and a celebration lawn.
Bryan Webb, a former councilman who pushed for the town to purchase the land so it could create this park, said he supports the plan.
“It captures the critical elements that I was looking for and the Town Council, which approved the purchase of this property, looked for,” Webb said. “And that was retention of the trees and a meandering path.”
Webb cautioned against the water wall, saying it can be expensive. Instead, he recommended a memorial wall without water and to bring it more to the park's forefront.
Resident Al Picardi, who helped push for the park as well, suggested a concrete table in the park for small meetings.
Residents and board members shared various thoughts, such as bringing the play area closer to the library for children’s safety.
But board members differed on other aspects. Board member Jodi Seay said she preferred Option 1 because it seems “back to nature and not as busy.”
Board member Allen Pichon said he preferred Option 2 because it has more paths.
Board members also differed on whether the pavilion roof should be solid or have the cutout designs for ground patterns.
“For this, we want something forward thinking and fresh rather than just a boilerplate type of pavilion,” said Dale Olson, who supported the cutout design.
Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Jennings said the final plan could incorporate suggestions from both options.
The Parks Board will host a public hearing Oct. 3, and the Town Council is tentatively expected to vote on the plan Oct. 21.
