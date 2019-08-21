While there is still uncertainty on what Flower Mound's final budget will look like, the proposed budget for 2019-20 addresses traffic safety and congestion, new parks and salary increases.
Members of the Town Council have requested the town staff to look at making more cuts. As of Monday's public hearing on the budget the town is proposing $70.3 million in revenue and $72.9 million in expenditures in the general fund for a fund balance in the general fund of $16 million, which is 22 percent of the reserve fund level.
The town is projected to spend $14.4 million on street projects in the 2019-20 budget. Among those are safety improvements to the FM 2499 and Waketon Road intersection, where there have been multiple crashes in recent years.
The project calls for right-turn lanes in all directions and paving improvements.
In an effort to relieve traffic off FM 2499 the town plans to begin construction two lanes on Lakeside Parkway from FM 2499 to State Highway 121 to prove another east-west route.
Farther north, plans call for the addition of a southbound and westbound left turn lane at FM 2499 and FM 3040, as well as an additional eastbound through lane.
Other projects designed to improve level of service include a second southbound through-lane on Garden Ridge Boulevard at FM 3040, a northbound right-turn lane at Bruton Orand Boulevard and FM 1171, and a roundabout where Peters Colony Road, Quail Run Road and Auburn Drive connect.
The budget also includes a project to turn Rippy Road into a two-lane concrete urban collector from a two-lane asphalt roadway. Stormwater collection improvements are also included.
Sidewalk links on FM 407 from Morriss Road to Browning Drive are also planned.
The most expensive street project on the 2019-20 budget is a bridge over the Graham Branch of Denton Creek for the future Denton Creek Boulevard. The cost for the bridge is $5.3 million for the upcoming year and $6.9 million overall. Denton Creek Boulevard will be a four-lane concrete urban minor arterial with a bike lane from Prairie Ridge Road to Interstate 35W.
Also proposed are the early stages of a project to improve Shiloh Road from a two-lane asphalt road to a four-lane urban minor arterial.
The budget includes funding for street lights at 14 intersections, as recommended by the Transportation Commission, including Gerault Road and Carter Circle, as well as Gerault and Sweetwater Lane.
There are also signal projects planned for FM 2499 and Chaparral, as well as Garden Ridge and Forest Vista Drive.
Street reconstruction projects planned are Blue Ridge Trail from Branchwood Trail to Country Meadows Drive, Forest Vista from Morriss to Chancellor Drive, Colonia Drive from Whitney Lane to Homestead Drive and Edgefield Trail from Wood Creek Drive to Timber Valley Drive.
Public safety will also be addressed. Highlights include proposed staffing for Fire Station 7 at Skillern Road and Wichita Trail.
The town also plans to take major strides in the reconstruction of the Gibson-Grant Log Cabin. Approximately $1 million in grant funding will go toward the $1.6 million project. Phase I, which is expected to begin in March, includes exterior work, roof replacement and ensuring the structure is safe. Phase II features site improvements, a parking lot and a separate restroom. Phase III includes all interior restoration.
Among the $6.5 million in parks projects in the 2019-20 budget are improvements to Rheudasil Park, development of Canyon Falls Park, design of Peters Colony Park and a bridge and trail connection on Pink Evening Primrose Trail from Gaston Park to Timber Trails Park. Additional parking, parking lot lights, a pedestrian crossing, trails and a restroom facility are set to be constructed at The Hound Mound dog park.
For community support funding the town is proposing to spend $205,990, a decrease of $45,855 from this year’s budget.
The budget also includes a 3-percent merit-based increase for non-public safety employees and a 3-percent step increase for police and fire personnel.
The budget and the tax rate are set to be adopted Sept. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.