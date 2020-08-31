The town of Flower Mound is looking for nominations for the 2020 “Outstanding Citizenship Award.”
Anyone can nominate an individual or group, as long as the nominee is a Flower Mound resident/group and displays at least two of the following criteria: strives to make a positive impact in the community; enhances the Flower Mound community and the lives of its residents and addresses or fulfills a community need or concern.
The recipient will receive a Proclamation of Outstanding Citizenship from the mayor and Town Council, along with a small engraved plaque. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 6. Pick up a nomination form at Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road, or by visiting flower-mound.com/outstandingcitizen.
