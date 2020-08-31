Angie Cox

Angie Cox, center, is joined by family and members of the Flower Mound Town Council after she was named the individual winner of the Outstanding Citizenship Award in 2019.

 Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound is looking for nominations for the 2020 “Outstanding Citizenship Award.”

Anyone can nominate an individual or group, as long as the nominee is a Flower Mound resident/group and displays at least two of the following criteria: strives to make a positive impact in the community; enhances the Flower Mound community and the lives of its residents and addresses or fulfills a community need or concern.

The recipient will receive a Proclamation of Outstanding Citizenship from the mayor and Town Council, along with a small engraved plaque. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 6. Pick up a nomination form at Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road, or by visiting flower-mound.com/outstandingcitizen.

