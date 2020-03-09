The town of Flower Mound is in search of a youth track and field Head Coach for the upcoming summer track season.
To qualify, applicants must have previously coached and/or volunteered in a track and a field program, have experience in the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation and/or USA Track and Field, and must obtain CPR/First Aid/AED certification.
The track season will run from mid-May through the end of July.
To apply go to governmentjobs.com/careers/flowermoundtx. For more information email matt.chutchian@flower-mound.com or call 972-874-6271.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.