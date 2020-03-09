FM Youth Track
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound is in search of a youth track and field Head Coach for the upcoming summer track season.

To qualify, applicants must have previously coached and/or volunteered in a track and a field program, have experience in the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation and/or USA Track and Field, and must obtain CPR/First Aid/AED certification.

The track season will run from mid-May through the end of July. 

To apply go to governmentjobs.com/careers/flowermoundtx. For more information email matt.chutchian@flower-mound.com or call 972-874-6271.

