The town of Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department is developing a feasibility study for the potential construction and operation of a tennis center in Flower Mound.
The town is seeking input during a virtual community meeting that will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. During the virtual meeting, which is expected to last about an hour, the town will present an overview of the study process, share some initial key findings, and address any questions, concerns, comments, or suggestions from residents.
Register in advance for the Zoom meeting at: https://bit.ly/tennisfeasibility. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
