FM Library
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Resident input requested for new library creation lab

As part of the Flower Mound Public Library’s expansion and renovation project, a creation lab is being added. The creation lab will contain a variety of tools residents can use to explore technology and express their creativity, from low or no-tech tools (such as a laminator, hot glue gun, button maker, etc.) to high-tech tools (such as a 3D printer, editing software, robotics equipment, etc.).

The town is looking for input from residents. The responses will help the library choose tools for the creation lab, as well as plan for staffing and establish policies and procedures.

Those interested are asked to attend one of the following input meetings led by Carson Block, the library’s technology consultant. Meetings will be held in the library program room (3030 Broadmoor Lane) at three times: 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 27, 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 and 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 28.

No registration is required. Those who cannot make one of the three input meetings are asked to take the online creation lab survey.

The survey will be open through Sept. 13.

For more information, call 972-874-6151.

