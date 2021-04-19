The town of Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of developing a Trails and Bikeways Master Plan, which will serve as a roadmap to guide short and long-range priorities for the trails and bikeways network in Flower Mound over the next 10-plus years. In developing the plan, resident input is requested to help shape the future of trails and bikeways in the community.
To provide input on your priorities for walking, cycling, and using trails throughout Flower Mound, a visioning public open house will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.
The open house will be structured for residents to identify key destinations where trails and bikeways should be provided or improved, preferred bicycle and pedestrian routes, and barriers to using trails and bikeways. If you cannot attend in-person, residents have the option to view the meeting and provide input virtually through Zoom.
Additionally, a virtual public engagement room will be accessible to the public from the project website in early May and will mimic the activities that occurred during the open house meeting, including introductory presentations, visual preference, brief surveys, and mapping input. The virtual engagement room will be available throughout the month of May as another tool for residents to provide input.
To learn more about the Trails and Bikeways Master Plan and ways to participate in the visioning portion of the study, visit flowermoundtrailsplan.com/.
