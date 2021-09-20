Until Sunday, the ball is in Flower Mound residents’ court.
They have until then to let the town know how they feel about a possible tennis center.
The town of Flower Mound has released a survey that asks residents to share their thoughts about tennis and pickleball priorities and on a potential tennis center in the town. Questions include whether residents are interested in tennis or pickleball, which type of public courts the town needs more of and when residents would use such a facility if constructed.
The survey comes as part of a “Tennis Center Feasibility Study,” which serves as a “first step” in deciding if such a facility is in the cards for Flower Mound.
According to the town website, the study will provide information to determine the size and amenities that would be included in the possible facility as well as project costs, operating budgets and the economic impact.
During an Aug. 18 community meeting regarding the project, Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Jennings said that if a tennis center would be supported, “Phase 2” would involve a site analysis and conceptual design. Jennings said the consultant had been asked to look at the Dunham Ranch Recreational Area, Leonard and Helen Johns Community Park and Trotter Park.
Jennings said the final report is slated for presentation to the Parks Board and Town Council in early 2022.
If the study shows a center would be supported and if the Flower Mound Town Council directs town staff to move forward, design on the center would happen at the earliest in fiscal year 2021-2022, and construction would happen the next fiscal year, according to a Q&A document provided by the town from the August meeting.
“A funding source would also have to be determined for the construction,” the document states.
The discussion about tennis facilities in the town has lasted for years, and in 2017 during a discussion about finding land for the center, Jennings said 12 courts, plus amenities and land purchasing, could cost $6-7 million.
During the Aug. 18 meeting, multiple questions centered around whether Lewisville ISD school courts could be used for play.
“Unfortunately, this is not a Flower Mound decision,” the Q&A document read. “We are working with Lewisville ISD to determine if an open play agreement is a viable solution.”
The town currently has two publicly accessible court locations through its parks and recreation system: Glenwick Park has one court, and there are four courts at Leonard and Helen Johns Community Park.
Residents must take the survey, available at https://bit.ly/3mui8nu, by Sunday.
The public will also be able to give input on Oct. 7 during a 6:30 p.m. Parks Board meeting, the town has said. The board meets at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timber Road.
