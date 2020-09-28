Veterans Day is coming up and the town of Flower Mound is looking for relay participants to run in the annual Veterans Day Relay Run set for Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Participants will run approximately one to two mile sections of a pre-determined route which traverses around Flower Mound, and commemorate our nation’s veterans and their service by carrying the American flag. The course will start and end at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.
Relay runners must be registered by 5 p.m. Oct. 16, and can do so by completing an online form found at flower-mound.com/relay. Priority will be given to veterans, those currently serving in the military, and Flower Mound residents.
