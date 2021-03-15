The Flower Mound Senior Center will officially reopen April 5.
To ensure the safety of all members and staff, the Senior Center will reopen in phases, beginning with Phase 1. As part of Phase 1, the following safety measures will be in place:
Reduced building hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily
25 percent capacity in all rooms
Fitness classes limited to 10 people
Drive-thru lunches will continue
The Fitness Room, Billiards Room, and Computer Room will be open, by appointment only.
No card or domino games
At this time, all Seniors In Motion members and staff are required to wear masks within the facility, when unable to socially distance by 6 feet.
Reopening dates for the subsequent phases are tentative, at this time.
For additional information on Phase 1 guidelines and programs, visit flower-mound.com/simreopening.
