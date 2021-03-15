Seniors in Motion
Courtesy of Seniors in Motion

The Flower Mound Senior Center will officially reopen April 5.

To ensure the safety of all members and staff, the Senior Center will reopen in phases, beginning with Phase 1. As part of Phase 1, the following safety measures will be in place:

Reduced building hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily

25 percent capacity in all rooms

Fitness classes limited to 10 people

Drive-thru lunches will continue

The Fitness Room, Billiards Room, and Computer Room will be open, by appointment only.

No card or domino games

At this time, all Seniors In Motion members and staff are required to wear masks within the facility, when unable to socially distance by 6 feet.

Reopening dates for the subsequent phases are tentative, at this time.

For additional information on Phase 1 guidelines and programs, visit flower-mound.com/simreopening.

