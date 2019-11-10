Inside one of the program rooms at the Flower Mound Senior Center a group of women find comfort in a project they recently completed.
They hope their veteran friends find comfort in it, too.
Friday those women gave the senior center members who are military veterans each a lap quilt they made just in time for Veterans Day.
The group – named The Grateful Threads after the center’s sewing program by the same name – works on different projects throughout the year and donates their work.
After all, there’s plenty of material to use.
“A lot of the material is donated,” said Donna Bergman, one of the lead members on the quilt project. “They come from estates because people have it and don’t know where to take it.”
Bergman said the idea for the project came about when a resident donated 21 quilt blocks to the center.
“Someone spent a lot of time on those,” Bergman said. “We wanted to incorporate those in our project. Bernadette (Bladl), Cathy (Lipka) and I had material for the military, so we combined our resources and came up with this idea.”
The women tossed around the quilt idea for a while.
“The pile was really growing in the summer,” Diane Callen said. “In September and October we spent most of the whole day working on them and got more done.”
There was consideration of donating the quilts to a veterans organization.
“But we wanted to keep the quilts here with our members who are veterans,” Bladl said.
Bergman said while there were five primary members leading the project, about 20 participated. Some volunteered, others were recruited.
“One lady said, ‘Can you tie a shoe?’ Then sit down, you can make a quilt,” Bergman said. “We all had a good time with it. It was fun.”
Bergman said even though not everyone knows how to make a quilt, there were people offered help in a variety of ways – cutting, sewing, batting, binding, tying, etc.
“This was an old-fashioned quilting bee,” Bladl said.
Bergman said some of the helpers would work on projects from their house.
Bladl said the group finished with 65 quilts, and the goal was 60.
“All of them are patriotic or have red, white and blue on it,” Callen said.
All of the quilts are specific to one of the branches of the military. Each of them has a message printed on a tag written by Chinn’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Copper Canyon that reads: “We love and appreciate you. As you carry this prayer, may you be reminded that you are never alone. We pray for your protection and that God’s love gives you peace and brings you home safely.”
There’s also a handwritten message that reads: “Thank you for your service! Well done, good and faithful servant.”
“There aren’t two that are alike,” Bergman said. “There may be similar materials, but the patterns are different.”
Callen said several wars are represented by members of the senior center, including Doug Brown, a retired chief warrant officer in the U.S. Army who served in World War II.
Others served in the Korean War while others are veterans of the Vietnam War.
“Vietnam (veterans) didn’t get a lot of recognition back then anyway, so this is a way for us to recognize them,” Bergman said.
Lipka said it took approximately eight hours to complete the most simple quilt.
“I like to quilt. It just gives me something to do,” Lipka said. “But you can only have so many for yourself, so you start thinking about who you can make them for next.”
This is just the latest project The Grateful Threads have undertaken. The group has also sewn dresses for children in Africa, and it has sewn pillow cases for a local nursing home.
Now the group is sewing Christmas stockings to donate to Christian Community Action.
“When the fabric was donated, we felt like we needed to give back,” Bergman said.
