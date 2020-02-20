Though it’s still unclear how, and if, Flower Mound will address short-term rentals, the latest plan is to have an administrative permitting process.
Currently the town doesn’t have an ordinance to address short-term rentals, though some residents have voiced concern about the issues they say short-term rentals have brought to their neighborhoods, including strangers and noise.
The council rejected a proposed ordinance on Feb. 3.
Town Attorney Bryn Meredith updated the Town Council on Monday on a staff proposal that is similar to the one presented to the council earlier this month.
One difference, however, is not having a specific use permit (SUP) process, which would require a rezoning and thus have requests brought before the council. Instead, the town staff would approve or deny the requests, and there would be a one-year renewal process.
“Just on the face of it, doing it administratively through staff I think is a lot better use of everyone’s time,” Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Forest said. “There really isn’t a reason for council to sit here and say yes or not to a person who has a short-term rental. Either they qualify for the permit, or they don’t.”
There would also be a procedure in place to revoke or refuse to renew a permit application on the basis of repeated violations of either the short-term rental ordinance or any other local, state or federal violations, Meredith said.
The proposal also differs from the previous plan in that it does not prohibit residents in multifamily units from applying for a permit.
Councilman Ben Bumgarner said that change concerns him, noting the condominium towers being built at Lakeside DFW and Lakeside Village.
“If someone buys one of those condos or one of those suites and turns it into an Airbnb and it becomes a big party place, you have the neighbors around you,” Bumgarner said. “It’s not like having a house. You don’t have that much separation. There’s a wall separation.”
Meredith said the new proposal also takes out the two-day minimum stay requirement. It also limits the total occupants that can stay in the house to 12. The previous proposal had no limitation on the number of children that could stay there.
Aside from that, Meredith said, the other requirements remain. Those include: the house must be the lessor’s primary residence, parking must be limited to the garage or driveway, town ordinances would have to be adhered to and there would have to be a designated local contact for the house who’s available 24/7 and can be on site within an hour of a complaint call. The property owner would have to pay hotel occupancy taxes and have insurance.
Mayor Pro Tem Sandeep Sharma said he liked the idea of collecting data on short-term rental in the town.
“It will help us get the information to be able to make a decision,” Sharma said. “But I’m still against short-term rental. This fills in some gaps, patches certain things, but it doesn’t meet what my take on this would be.”
Councilman Jim Pierson said the town doesn’t have enough data to make an informed decision and said he’s still concerned about the ordinance being challenged in court.
“With it already headed to the courts in a number of places, to me it makes no sense to put Flower Mound in jeopardy of having to defend itself over a code that might possibly appease a few people but really doesn’t get the job done.”
Pierson said until it’s clear what the ramifications and benefits are of such an ordinance, he would like the town to consider outsourcing the monitoring of short-term rentals to a third-party company that deals with this more regularly.
The council will host a workshop where the town staff will provide the council with more data on the number of short-term rentals in the town and how much it would cost to outsource the monitoring of it. The council is also expected to receive a link to a webinar Councilman Jim Engel watched on short-term rentals and how other states and cities handle it.
