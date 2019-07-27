In June, a Flower Mound teacher was selected to attend a prestigious professional development institute in Fort Worth sponsored by Humanities Texas in partnership with Texas Christian University and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.
Rachel Baker, who teaches U.S. history at Flower Mound High School participated in “The New American Republic: From Washington to Madison,” which took place from June 10–13 on the TCU campus.
The institute covered the presidencies of George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison; the first U.S. Congress; Alexander Hamilton and the American economy; foreign policy and national defense; American women in the early nineteenth century; the Marshall Court; Native Americans in the expanding nation; slavery in the Early Republic and the War of 1812.
Gordon S. Wood, Alva O. Way University Professor and Professor of History Emeritus at Brown University and the recipient of the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for History, delivered the institute’s keynote lecture. The program faculty included distinguished scholars from universities across the nation who worked with teachers to improve the quality of classroom teaching in Texas. The institute offered dynamic presentations, compelling discussions and focused seminars in which scholars and teachers developed strategies for engaging students. Institute faculty also provided facsimiles of historical documents from the National Archives and other repositories for teachers to use with their students.
“This time period is especially difficult because we don't have video clips or photographs of people and events,” commented Baker. “This program helped enrich my understanding and interest for the Early Republic and armed me with more anecdotes and visuals that will help me bring the time period to life for my students.”
“Humanities Texas was pleased to cosponsor the Fort Worth institute,” said Executive Director Michael L. Gillette. “Giving talented teachers the opportunity to interact with their peers and leading scholars will enable them to engage students with exciting new resources and perspectives on our nation’s history.”
“The New American Republic: From Washington to Madison” was made possible with support from the State of Texas and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Humanities Texas is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to advance education through programs that improve the quality of classroom teaching, support libraries and museums and create opportunities for lifelong learning for all Texans.
For more information about Humanities Texas, visit humanitiestexas.org.
