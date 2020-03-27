The town of Flower Mound is temporary lifting the following signage regulations in order to help Flower Mound businesses let customers know they’re still open during the declared disaster.
The sign restrictions being lifted are:
Signs in the parkway as long as visibility is not compromised
Flashing or blinking “open” signs
Banners on buildings or on stakes in the ground
Window signs to attract business or provide instructions for customers
For a full list of what services Flower Mound restaurants/eateries are offering, visit flower-mound.com/restaurants. To view the COVID-19 business resource page, click the link at flower-mound.com/covid19.
