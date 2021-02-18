FM water tower
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound normally calculates residential sewer rates for the following year based on winter quarter average water usage (the months of December through February).

With the recent weather event, the town is adjusting the sewer rate calculation to not include the usage during this week’s event. This should keep your sewer rates from being impacted by any excess use due to dripping of faucets and/or pipe breakage.

For a possible adjustment to your water bill due to a pipe breaking, complete a leak adjustment form. The form can be submitted via email, in person, or by mail.

If you have any questions or require assistance, email Utility Billing at UtilityBilling@flower-mound.com or call during business hours at 972-874-6010.

