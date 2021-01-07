On Feb. 1, the Flower Mound Town Council will consider fee increases for residential and commercial building permits, as well as for various other applications and permits.
The majority of the changes affect new construction and land development. The changes are for services the town is providing not captured by the normal application and permit fees. The purpose of these fee changes is to recover the town’s costs for those services.
There is a public hearing to discuss the land development-related proposed changes at the Feb. 1 Town Council meeting. There was a public hearing held at the Dec. 14 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting for these proposed changes.
To view that meeting, visit flower-mound.com/fmtv and click on the “Planning and Zoning Archive” tab. All of the proposed changes, both building permit-related and land development-related, will be discussed during the Feb. 1 Town Council meeting.
To view the proposed fee changes, visit flower-mound.com/feechanges. For general questions regarding the fees, email Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton at tommy.dalton@flower-mound.com. Anyone is welcome to email the Town Council and mayor simultaneously via email at towncouncil@flower-mound.com to provide their comments on the changes ahead of the meeting.
To participate in the town Council public hearing, attend and fill out a speaker’s card prior to the start of the meeting if it is held in-person. If it is held virtually, visit www.flower-mound.com/onlinemeeting to learn how to participate in the public hearing virtually. To view the meeting broadcast live online, visit flower-mound.com/fmtv or at facebook.com/FlowerMound.
