Flower Mound library renovated
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Public Library

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that allows all businesses and facilities within the state to operate at 100 percent capacity, effective Wednesday.

In addition, the order rescinds the statewide face covering mandate; however, individual businesses, organizations, and town buildings have the right to require employees and patrons to wear masks. The order also rescinds the requirement that outdoor gatherings of 10 or more persons be approved by the county judge or mayor.

“In order to protect our employees and the community, town of Flower Mound facilities, including Town Hall, the Community Activity Center, library and Animal Services, will continue COVID-19 precautions and require masks to be worn inside facilities, unless able to socially distance and stay 6 feet apart,” the town stated Monday. “The town remains open for business to serve citizens with face-to-face interaction; however, we encourage residents continue to conduct town business online, when possible. Per the governor’s order, all facilities, minus the Senior Center, will operate at 100 percent capacity. The Senior Center remains closed, at this time.”

For information regarding conducting Town services online, visit flower-mound.com/covid19. View Executive Order GA-34 online

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments