The Flower Mound Town Council is expected to hear an update on the performance of All City Management Services (ACMS) at its Aug. 5 meeting and could vote to end the contract for crossing guard services that night or continue its recent extension.
The town outsourced its crossing guard program to ACMS in 2017 to free up time and resources for the police department, which previously oversaw the program, and the council approved an extension of the contract in April.
Since then, though, two new council members have been elected. Meanwhile, Councilman Jim Engel, who has been on the council since 2018 and voted against the extension, said he continues to hear concerns from ACMS crossing guards about safety within the program.
Police Chief Andy Kancel and ACMS officials said many complaints they've received are unfounded.
Satisfaction surveys
Among the guards’ concerns are claims that when ACMS sent Flower Mound guards a satisfaction survey to fill out last spring, only the ones that had positive reviews made it back to the town.
“ACMS mailed the surveys back to the town, but we know of at least four that were not reported back to the town,” Engel said. “And those were negative surveys.”
Patricia Pohl, vice president of operations for ACMS, denied that, saying ACMS sent out 56 surveys in Flower Mound and received 19 responses.
“We published all that we got,” Pohl said. “All 19 went to the police department.”
Pohl said of the 19 surveys, there were 11 negative responses spread out over two surveys. She said the majority of the surveys received the highest marks, and those that were negative mostly had to do with supervisor issues.
Hiring practices
Seven guards discussed with The Flower Mound Leader their concerns, including ACMS' hiring practices. They said background checks aren't always performed before hiring new guards and that some are allowed to work before background check results are returned.
“The vetting of new guards is not being done,” one guard said. “The requirements for the guards have diminished. And the program has diminished from what it was under the town.”
Pohl said ACMS performs background checks as contractually required, but added that all employees will be re-screened annually per the new contract with Flower Mound.
Guards claimed they aren't always asked if they have experience working with children and are not asked to provide references.
Pohl said ACMS looks at factors such as if the guard knows how to work a crosswalk more than a history of working with children. She said ACMS does not have a policy where it asks for references.
“Like any employer, you look at the whole person and whether you feel like this person would be a good fit,” Pohl said.
Guards said there have been instances when those hired have not been a good fit. They pointed to one newly hired guard who they said had recently been arrested for marijuana and gun possession charges.
“Parents were asking why is he here?” one guard said. “They were saying he looks stoned. He’s working on the corner with our children.”
Kancel confirmed that ACMS at one time had a guard in Flower Mound with a criminal history but said the arrest happened after ACMS ran the background check.
“The guard was arrested after they ran his history,” Kancel said. “It was all a matter of timing. The guard was terminated after they re-ran the history.”
Behavior
Guards also questioned the behavior of other guards working in Flower Mound, citing incidents such as guards vaping and talking on their cellphone on site.
“Have we ever disciplined a guard for being on the phone? Yes,” Pohl said. “But we’ve never seen a guard with a phone in one hand and a sign in the other. If we were directed to that, that’s something we would discipline for and observe.”
Pohl said she isn’t aware of any incidents with a guard vaping on site.
Kancel said when claims are made they’re looked into, though many were not substantiated. He said while there are complaints about guards' behavior, he said ACMS is still better equipped to oversee and address those than the police department would be because of its larger staff.
“If we get it back, we're going to adopt ACMS’ best practices,” Kancel said.
Training
Others questioned the training ACMS conducts for its guards. One said their training consisted of a 15-minute session in a parking lot while others said vision, hearing and physical ability tests weren't performed.
Pohl said training is individualized for each person based on how quickly they pick it up.
“There is a field training checklist that goes through every step,” Pohl said. “The process is designed to respond to the individual’s comfort level and have all the steps involved. Some of them get it. Others we’ll spend three days with them and may see that they’re not comfortable doing the work.”
She said ACMS provides a detailed process but said vision and hearing tests are not provided unless contractually obligated due to costs.
Guards said they have concerns about others who have been hired who may not be physically able to work a crosswalk.
“That is a huge safety concern,” one guard said.
Pohl said a functional capacity evaluation is performed to make sure the individual is agile enough to perform their duties.
Guards also said ACMS would go more than a year before evaluating some of its guards. Police said any delay was to provide guards enough time to get up to speed following the change to ACMS.
Staffing
Guards also said the large pool of guards that was promised with ACMS isn't there and that there have been shortages.
“We are completely unstaffed at some crosswalks,” one guard said. “I worked an afternoon shift, and a parent came up to me and said no one was there in the morning.”
One guard said for three days she was unassisted while working a spot designed to have two spots.
Kancel said ACMS maintained a 99.9 percent staffing level in 2018-19, thus keeping officers from having to fill in at vacant sites. Kancel said that's the main reason he has pushed for ACMS to continue handling the program.
He said the police department is short-staffed already with 11 officer openings, six in training and two on light duty.
Equipment
Others said the necessary equipment for being a guard, such as a name badge and a stop sign, isn't always provided, thus causing guards to borrow from other guards or to not be able to work.
Pohl said the only equipment issue she is aware of is someone not getting the correct size of winter gear on time.
Complaints
Guards said they have tried reporting these issues to ACMS, but they said there is no confidentiality and they fear for their jobs. They also said getting ACMS to return calls has been a problem.
Kancel said the police department has received 21 complaints from guards and said upon investigating those only found five to be substantiated. Of those, two were supervisor issues that led to termination, and three were staffing issues, which were addressed, according to a report from the police department.
Kancel also said officers visited every guard on site since ACMS took over to ask them how things are going.
“All we got were positive comments,” Kancel said.
But some guards, and councilmen, said it would be a mistake to continue the partnership with the California-based ACMS.
“We know how to run our town better than how Austin dictates that we do,” Engel said. “Well, we’re talking about children’s safety, and it’s better to have local control on that.”
