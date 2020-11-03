FM Citizens Academy

Citizens' Academy participants learn about the Public Works department during a previous year's class. 

 Vimeo photo

Flower Mound residents and business owners are invited to participate in the 2021 Citizens’ Academy.

Attendees will gain a better understanding of the town’s government and the services provided, while town staff will gain valuable insight listening to academy participants’ priorities and feedback. This program will be held approximately three times per month, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at different town facilities, beginning in January and concluding in April.

Each week will feature presentations from different town staff representing various departments. It is free to Flower Mound residents and business owners’ 18-years and older, and participation is first-come, first-served. 

Due to COVID-19, the class size is limited to 10 participants and classes may be a mix on in-person and online sessions. To apply and find more information, visit flower-mound.com/fmca.

