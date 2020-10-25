Tree giveaway FM
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Arbor Day is coming up and Flower Mound’s Environmental Services Division is celebrating with its annual tree giveaway.

Due to the pandemic, pre-registration is required to receive a tree and will open online at 9 a.m. Monday at https://tofmtreegiveaway.eventbrite.com.

Trees will be available for pick-up on Nov. 7 at Gerault Park, located at 1116 Gerault Road. Residents who pre-registered are asked to arrive at your designated time on this day, with your ID (showing a Flower Mound residence) and a copy of your registration. There will be multiple tree species to choose from; however, quantities are limited (one tree per household) and available first-come, first-served.

