Arbor Day is coming up and Flower Mound’s Environmental Services Division is celebrating with its annual tree giveaway.
Due to the pandemic, pre-registration is required to receive a tree and will open online at 9 a.m. Monday at https://tofmtreegiveaway.eventbrite.com.
Trees will be available for pick-up on Nov. 7 at Gerault Park, located at 1116 Gerault Road. Residents who pre-registered are asked to arrive at your designated time on this day, with your ID (showing a Flower Mound residence) and a copy of your registration. There will be multiple tree species to choose from; however, quantities are limited (one tree per household) and available first-come, first-served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.