The town of Flower Mound is holding registration for its annual Chalk the Walk chalk art contest, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon June 5 at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road.
All ages and levels of artists are able to participate and the first 75 to register will receive their own set of chalk.
Participants will be assigned a concrete square to create their masterpieces. If you are not one of the first 75 to register, you are encouraged to bring your own chalk. Judging will begin at 12:30 p.m. and prizes will be given out based on age groups: 6 and under, 7-10 years old, 11-13 years old, 14-17 years old, 18 and older, and family. There will also be awards for most unique, inspirational, and best 3-D designs. Food trucks will be on-site.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/34c44z59. For questions, email krissi.oden@flower-mound.com.
