The Flower Mound Police Department will host “Coffee with a Cop” from 7-8:30 a.m. Friday at Einstein Bagels, located at 2701 Cross Timbers Road.
Residents are invited to come to the event to get to know some FMPD officers, ask questions, and enjoy a cup of coffee on the department.
