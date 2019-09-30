Coffee with a Cop
Courtesy of FMPD

The Flower Mound Police Department will host “Coffee with a Cop” from 7-8:30 a.m. Friday at Einstein Bagels, located at 2701 Cross Timbers Road.

Residents are invited to come to the event to get to know some FMPD officers, ask questions, and enjoy a cup of coffee on the department.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments