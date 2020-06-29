The town of Flower Mound is asking residents to show off their patriotic spirit and participate in the July Fourth Art Challenge.
Residents can create their own piece of art with a patriotic theme to be included in the town’s virtual exhibit. Art works can include, but are not limited to:
- Paintings
- Drawings
- Sculptures
- Decorating your door
- Decorating your car
- Chalk art
- Photography
- Sewing
- Yard art
- Face painting
The town encourages residents to push their creative limits and show their red, white and blue masterpieces.
Once you have created your art, take a photo of it and send it to IndependenceDayArt@flower-mound.com. Town staff will upload them to an online exhibit for the town to celebrate your patriotic creativity.
