The Flower Mound Town Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed property tax rate during the Sept. 21 Town Council meeting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road.
The proposed budget and tax rate are on the Sept. 21 meeting agenda for Council consideration as well. The proposed budget includes keeping the property tax rate at the current 0.436500 per $100 valuation.
The proposed budget is available to view online on the Town’s Budget webpage .
Once the budget and tax rate are approved by the Town Council on Sept. 21, they will go into effect Oct. 1.
Residents with questions are asked to direct any budget-related questions to Interim Town Manager Debra Wallace at debra.wallace@flower-mound.com.
