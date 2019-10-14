The town of Flower Mound will honor local veterans in a special Veterans Day ceremony and picnic Nov. 3 at Flower Mound High School's football stadium, located at 3411 Peters Colony Road.
The picnic will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. where free hot dogs, cake and lemonade will be provided. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. and will include a Veterans Review, where local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and ROTC units parade in uniform before attending veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.