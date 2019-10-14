FM Veterans Day preview

A Veterans Review has been part of Flower Mound’s Veterans Day Ceremony and Family Picnic since the town began hosting the event. 

 Chris Roark/staff photo

The town of Flower Mound will honor local veterans in a special Veterans Day ceremony and picnic Nov. 3 at Flower Mound High School's football stadium, located at 3411 Peters Colony Road.

The picnic will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. where free hot dogs, cake and lemonade will be provided. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. and will include a Veterans Review, where local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and ROTC units parade in uniform before attending veterans.

