The town of Flower Mound Environmental Health Services Division has confirmed a mosquito sample collected in the 6700 block of Palermo Trail has tested positive for the West Nile virus.
This is the first positive mosquito sample found in the town this year.
Flower Mound scheduled spraying operations in the approximate one-half square-mile radius surrounding the specified area Tuesday through Thursday, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Spraying operations may be rescheduled if weather conditions are not suitable. Residents in the affected neighborhoods will be notified by the community notification call system and community signs placed at major intersections within the spraying area.
Residents are advised to minimize exposure when possible. View a map of the spraying area here.
The following precautionary steps are also advisable:
Stay indoors during spraying events if possible
If outside or in a vehicle during this time, be alert for the spraying truck and maintain a safe distance
If the spray should contact skin or eyes, wash skin with soap and water, and rinse eyes with water or saline solution
Close windows
Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating
There are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying. Town staff will continue to conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment. The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly, and does not leave a toxic residue.
For more information, contact Flower Mound Environmental Services at 972-874-6340 or visit flower-mound.com/mosquitoes.
