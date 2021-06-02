Twin Coves Park in Flower Mound is open, however, due to recent rainfall and the current lake water level, the Twin Coves Park boat ramp and kayak launch are closed, along with some of the RV sites and cabin rentals. Here is the current status of park operations:
*RV sites 1-16 are closed. Individuals with existing reservations in the timeframe expected to be affected by this flooding will be contacted.
*RV sites 17-18 are open with restrictions. Individuals with current reservations for sites 17 or 18 can keep them.
*RV sites 19-22 and the primitive tent camping sites are open.
*Due to the uncertainty of the lake level, the town is not accepting any new RV reservations at this time.
*Cabins 1-16 are open and accepting reservations.
*Cabins 17-19 are closed. The town is not accepting any new reservations for cabins 17-19, and individuals with existing reservations in the timeframe expected to be affected by this flooding will be contacted.
