The Flower Mound Public Library, in partnership with the Upper Trinity Regional Water District, is hosting two classes in August on outdoor irrigation.
Outdoor irrigation accounts for 50 to 70 percent of water use during the summer, much of which is wasted due to broken or worn-out equipment and wasteful water practices. Residents are asked to participate at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 and Aug. 31 to learn how to check sprinklers and make easy fixes, as well as the basics of setting sprinkler controllers and the best irrigation practices to ensure you’re watering effectively, not wastefully.
Attend either session presented by Blake Alldredge, of the Upper Trinity Regional Water District. Registration is required.
For more information and to register, email fmpl@flower-mound.com or call 972-874-6165.
