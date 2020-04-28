Tuesday, Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon formally signed a fifth-amended disaster declaration that aligns with the new State of Texas mandates Gov. Abbott announced on Monday to safely and strategically open Texas in a phased approach while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
All businesses and residents shall comply with the Social Distancing Guideline set forth by the CDC and Governor’s Report to Open Texas dated April 27, 2020. (gov.texas.gov/opentexas).
The new declaration, which is effective immediately, ends all orders and restrictions in the previous declarations and adopts the restrictions set forth by Abbott in his GA-18 order, which states:
- Everyone shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services or reopened services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.
- All retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls are permitted to reopen on Friday, May 1. These services must limit their capacity to 25 percent of their listed occupancy.
- Individuals may engage in outdoor sports, provided that the sports do not include contact with other participants, and no more than four participants play the sport at any time.
- Essential services such as farmers and ranchers, grocery and drug stores, banks, and gas stations will continue to operate.
- Public swimming pools, bars, gyms, cosmetology salons, massage establishments, interactive amusement venues, such as bowling alleys and video arcades, and tattoo and piercing studios will remain closed at this time.
- Nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities must remain closed to visitors unless to provide critical assistance.
As permitted in Executive Order GA-18, public libraries within the town of Flower Mound shall remain closed. The town of Flower Mound plans to reopen the Flower Mound Public Library in two phases. On May 18 the library will open curbside checkout service until it is fully able to reopen on June 1.
Visit the town’s coronavirus webpage at flower-mound.com/covid19 for more information and gov.texas.gov/news for the current executive orders of the governor. To view the town of Flower Mound’s fifth amended disaster declaration, visit https://bit.ly/2Wb9viU.
