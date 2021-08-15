CAC pool
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The Community Activity Center's indoor pool will close Monday for annual maintenance.

It will stay closed through Friday.

To learn more about all the CAC's other various programs, classes, and camps, please visit bit.ly/3jOovyW.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

