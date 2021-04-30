Concerts in the Park
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s Concerts in the Park series has returned.

Every Friday night during the month of May, bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and the entire family for a night of good music and fun at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road. The lineup of performances is as follows:

  • May 7 – High ‘N’ Fidelity (REO Speedwagon Tribute Band)
  • May 14 – Maximum Acoustic (Rock Acoustic Band)
  • May 21 – Canta Rhythm & Brass (Party Band)
  • May 28 – Railhead (Rock Music)

Each concert begins at 7 p.m. Please remember, glass and alcohol are prohibited on park property. The lineup of performances will be announced soon at flower-mound.com/concerts.

