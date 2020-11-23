Andrea Roy, Flower Mound’s director of economic development, has been selected as the director of development for the city of Bedford, according to a release from the city of Bedford.
Roy will join former Flower Mound Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos, who left Flower Mound in September to become Bedford's city manager.
Roy has a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.
During her tenure in Flower Mound, she was responsible for recruiting thousands of jobs and attracting a significant increase in sales taxes.
Before joining Flower Mound, Roy worked for several other cities, such as Coppell, Arlington and Carrollton. She has had success working with new economic development, as well as redevelopment and with her planning and development experience, she will be hitting the ground running in her new role at the city of Bedford, the release stated.
Her first day will be Jan. 4.
