The FMPD Junior Police Academy (JPA) is going virtual.

During the week of June 29 to July 3, Flower Mound students entering seventh and eighth grade in the fall are invited to interact with FMPD officers, listen and view a variety of presentations via Zoom. Presentations will include the K-9 unit, investigative services department, traffic unit, the SWAT team, marine safety unit, bike team and training unit. Students will be able to ask questions and talk with the officers via Zoom.

JPA is free, however students must have internet capability, a microphone, and camera on their phone, tablet, or computer to participate.

Sessions will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. throughout the week. To register, complete the online application at www.flower-mound.com/juniorpoliceacademy. The Zoom link will be sent to the email address provided on the application. Registration is due by 5 p.m. June 26.

