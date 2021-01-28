Thursday, Lewisville ISD announced that Lamar Middle School in Flower Mound will transition to full remote learning from Friday to Tuesday. Students and teachers will return Wednesday.
“Lamar is currently experiencing an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantined staff and students,” Lamar Principal Kristy Casal said in a letter to parents. “With these rising numbers and the limited availability of substitute teachers to provide instruction, LISD and Lamar administrators believe this is the best decision.
“The well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority, and while we know this decision will create some strains for families, this temporary shift to remote learning will help keep students and staff as healthy and safe as possible,” she said.
The campus will also be closed for Virtual Plus students who come to the campus for elective courses.
Students will begin online classes Friday, and attendance will be counted, Casal said. Meanwhile the campus will receive a deep cleaning.
Free meal pick-up will be available while the campus is closed. Go to LISD.net/freemeals for information.
To receive a device, fill out the Technical Loan Agreement Form. Additionally, there are other locations within the community providing free Wi-Fi access.
The district reminds parents if their student tests positive for COVID-19 while Lamar is closed to in-person learning to call the LISD COVID call center at 469-444-3558. The center is available Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.