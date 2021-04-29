FM splash pad

The splash pad at Heritage Park at Flower Mound 

The Splash Pad at Heritage Park will open for the summer on May 1.

The splash pad, located at 600 Spinks Road, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 30. For splash pad rules and more information, visit flower-mound.com/splashpad.

